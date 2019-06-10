Cortland Advisers LLC Sells 1,125,437 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cortland Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,981,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,125,437 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 5.1% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $119,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,613,000 after buying an additional 108,012 shares during the last quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 251,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,412,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,353,964 shares of company stock worth $46,232,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

