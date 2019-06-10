Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 2.7%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.04. 756,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 417,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Roth Capital began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.94.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,839.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

