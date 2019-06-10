Critical Contrast: The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) versus Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) and Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.6% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Carlyle Group and Hennessy Advisors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Carlyle Group $2.43 billion 0.98 $116.50 million $2.63 8.19 Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.36 $20.61 million N/A N/A

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Dividends

The Carlyle Group pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. The Carlyle Group pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Hennessy Advisors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Carlyle Group and Hennessy Advisors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Carlyle Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.92%. Given The Carlyle Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Carlyle Group is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Profitability

This table compares The Carlyle Group and Hennessy Advisors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Carlyle Group 7.60% 6.82% 1.40% Hennessy Advisors 28.32% 19.15% 12.78%

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats The Carlyle Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. The firm invests across four segments which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions. The firm typically invests in agribusiness, ecological sector, fintech, airports, parking, Plastics, Rubber, diversified natural resources, minerals, farming, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, retail, industrial, infrastructure, energy, power, healthcare, software, software enabled services, semiconductors, communications infrastructure, financial technology, utilities, gaming, systems and related supply chain, electronic systems, systems, oil and gas, processing facilities, power generation assets, technology, systems, real estate, financial services, transportation, business services, telecommunications, media, and logistics sectors. Within the industrial sector, the firm invests in manufacturing, building products, packaging, chemicals, metals and mining, forestry and paper products, and industrial consumables and services. In consumer and retail sectors, it invests in food and beverage, retail, restaurants, consumer products, domestic consumption, consumer services, personal care products, direct marketing, and education. Within aerospace, defense, business services, and government services sectors, it seeks to invest in defense electronics, manufacturing and services, government contracting and services, information technology, distribution companies. In telecommunication and media sectors, it invests in cable TV, directories, publishing, entertainment and content delivery services, wireless infrastructure/services, fixed line networks, satellite services, broadband and Internet, and infrastructure. Within real estate, the firm invests in office, hotel, industrial, retail, for sale residential, student housing, hospitality, multifamily residential, homebuilding and building products, and senior living sectors. The firm seeks to make investments in growing business including those with overleveraged balance sheets. The firm seeks to hold its investments for four to six years. In the healthcare sector, it invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products, and devices. It seeks to invest in companies based in Sub-Saharan focusing on Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, West Africa, North Africa and South Africa focusing on Tanzania and Zambia; Asia focusing on Pakistan, India, South East Asia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, and Japan; Australia; New Zealand; Europe focusing on France, Italy, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Benelux , Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, and Russia; Middle East focusing on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE; North America focusing on United States which further invest in Southeastern United States, Texas, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest; Asia Pacific; Soviet Union, Central-Eastern Europe, and Israel; Nordic region; and South America focusing on Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. The firm seeks to invest in food, financial, and healthcare industries in Western China. In the real estate sector, the firm seeks to invest in various locations across Europe focusing on France and Central Europe, United States, Asia focusing on China, and Latin America. It typically invests between $5 million and $50 million for venture investments and between $20 million and $1 billion for buyouts in companies with enterprise value of between $37.15 million and $1000 million and sales value of $10 million and $500 million. It seeks to invest in companies with market capitalization greater than $50 million. It prefers to take a majority stake. It typically holds its investments for three to five years. Within automotive and transportation sectors, the firm seeks to hold its investments in for four to six years. While investing in Japan, it does not invest in companies with more than 1,000 employees and prefers companies' worth between $100 million and $150 million. The firm originates, structures, and acts as lead equity investor in the transactions. The Carlyle Group L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia with additional offices in 20 countries across six continents (North America, South America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa).

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

