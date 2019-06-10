Critical Survey: Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) vs. Windstream (NYSE:WINMQ)

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn alerts:

4.6% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Windstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 1 0 2.50 Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Windstream does not pay a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A Windstream -52.19% N/A -6.78%

Volatility & Risk

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and Windstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.10 billion 3.02 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million ($21.40) -0.01

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats Windstream on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.