Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 241 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 56,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $181.04 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $191.32.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

