Cryptonex (CNX) Price Hits $1.51

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00018984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $84.31 million and $13.79 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00400319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.38 or 0.02399764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00154486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000829 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.