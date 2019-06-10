Culp (CULP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.43. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Culp worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Culp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

