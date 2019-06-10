Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.29 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.98.

NYSE:CMI opened at $161.95 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

