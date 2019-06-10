DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,413,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,602 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 215,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $127,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,030.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javan D. Ottoson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,503.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $11.81 on Monday. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 393.67 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-buys-new-position-in-sm-energy-co-nysesm.html.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.