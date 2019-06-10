DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 44,016 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $29,031,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at $29,031,593.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 949,832 shares of company stock worth $37,443,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

