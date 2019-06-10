Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities raised Spectris to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spectris in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.73 ($34.86).

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

In other Spectris news, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total transaction of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

