Dimecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,212.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $15,212.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010497 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007363 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.