Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.87 Million Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $14.05 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $744.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $47.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,117,856.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,276,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,579,101.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

