Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $282.00 to $298.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $263.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 22nd. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.16.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $287.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $4,106,116. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

