Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $86.48 on Friday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

