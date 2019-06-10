Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,799 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,084.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 47.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 712.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

