Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $751,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 206.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

COLL stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.47. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 5,851 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $67,403.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,087 over the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $751,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-751000-in-collegium-pharmaceutical-inc-nasdaqcoll.html.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.