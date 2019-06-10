Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Stake Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 36.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 103,179 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 275,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 230,623 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Eastside Distilling Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 78.82% and a negative net margin of 127.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Eastside Distilling Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

