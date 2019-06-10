Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,257,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,104,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,610,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,045,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,370,000 after buying an additional 294,170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $41.04. 13,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,046. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

EV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

