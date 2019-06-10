Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $219,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $113.85 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $114.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

