Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 650 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $43.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

