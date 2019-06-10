Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,870,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,756,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,278,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 265,811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 17,777.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,752 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,406,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,012,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,421 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $10,702,349.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,544,144.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,487,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $189.91 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $197.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Moody’s from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-trims-position-in-moodys-co-nysemco.html.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.