EDRCoin Price Down 37.1% This Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $273,209.00 and $33,159.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

