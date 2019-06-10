ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys 39,176 Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 131.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSVN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

BSVN opened at $17.00 on Monday. Bank7 Corp has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.19 million and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

