ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)

ELCO Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,550 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Midstream Partners were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMID. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,385,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,245 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $5,794,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Midstream Partners stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. American Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

American Midstream Partners Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

