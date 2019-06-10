Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.30.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $2,987,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $171,344.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,151.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $7,871,564. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,230,653 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,840,000 after purchasing an additional 564,592 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 705.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,033,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $409,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $387,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

