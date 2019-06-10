Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Establishment Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.52. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.22% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 848,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,740,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 495,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 295,958 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 287,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 79,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

