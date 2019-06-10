EtherSportz Reaches Market Capitalization of $149,586.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One EtherSportz token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, EtherSportz has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $149,586.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $728.15 or 0.09176365 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00040879 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023025 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000649 BTC.

EtherSportz Profile

EtherSportz is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,805,580 tokens. The official website for EtherSportz is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherSportz

EtherSportz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

