ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3821 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA LMLP opened at $15.31 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

