Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $180,639.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 30,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,807 shares of company stock worth $7,293,978 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Etsy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Etsy by 2,408.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.06. 42,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Etsy has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

