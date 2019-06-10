EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. EVO Payments also posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 3,723 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,643.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 475.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 305,939 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,388,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 12,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,171. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.