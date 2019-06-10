EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $30.59 on Thursday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

