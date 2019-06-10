Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.01. Exterran reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $351.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.40 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SEI Investments Co grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 418.2% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 1,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 93,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,365. Exterran has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $507.17 million, a P/E ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.