Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Reduced by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 132,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Facebook by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 158,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,854 shares of company stock worth $275,443,661 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $173.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.66.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

