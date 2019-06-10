Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128,371 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $71.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $325,365.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $3,348,904.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 494,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,410 shares of company stock worth $13,350,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $65.57 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

