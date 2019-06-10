Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $14.14 Million Stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,591 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHG opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 25.01%. Analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

GHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.40 target price for the company.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

