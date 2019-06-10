Feronia (CVE:FRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Feronia Inc (CVE:FRN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 14000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.86, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Feronia Company Profile (CVE:FRN)

Feronia Inc engages in the agribusiness in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. Feronia Inc was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

