Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $456.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

