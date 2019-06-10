Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.31.

FCAU stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 913.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

