Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,254 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $80,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,220,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,770,000 after acquiring an additional 191,820 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,834,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,024,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,075,000 after purchasing an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,654,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 354,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,365,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Santander lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

