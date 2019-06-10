Financial Advisory Group Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 331.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

JPST opened at $50.39 on Monday.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

