First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts expect that First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Data’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. First Data reported sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data will report full year sales of $8.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $26.63 on Monday. First Data has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other First Data news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ivo M. Distelbrink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $507,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,531.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,384 shares of company stock worth $9,835,135. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

