First Trust Advisors LP Takes $6.04 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 117,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $49.23 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $636,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,319,892 shares of company stock worth $802,207,152. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Takes $6.04 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/first-trust-advisors-lp-takes-6-04-million-position-in-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-nysecday.html.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.