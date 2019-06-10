Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares during the period. Five9 makes up approximately 2.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Five9 by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $498,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter worth $922,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 126,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,797. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total value of $444,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $54,756.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,834 shares of company stock worth $29,992,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Five9 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Five9 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

