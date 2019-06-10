Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 7,345 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. TPI Composites makes up 0.5% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4,759.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen Bransfield purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $528,680.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 277,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,953,287.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,400 shares of company stock valued at $229,532. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

TPIC stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.98 million, a P/E ratio of 277.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $299.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

