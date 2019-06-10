Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRTA. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Forterra and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

FRTA stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forterra will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lori M. Browne purchased 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $26,796.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Rodney Brown purchased 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $152,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,762 shares in the company, valued at $240,289.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,863 shares of company stock worth $331,656. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,202,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 294,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 1,606.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

