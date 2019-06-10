Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,284,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $108,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 747.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,689,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,927 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,599,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,048,000 after acquiring an additional 812,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 787,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.13.

FTNT opened at $73.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,082. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

