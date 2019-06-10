Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, First Analysis raised Fortinet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.64%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $204,967.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,038.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,511 shares of company stock worth $4,865,082 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.