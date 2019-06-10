Fortis’ (FTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.