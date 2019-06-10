Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Position Boosted by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,101 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/fortuna-silver-mines-inc-nysefsm-position-boosted-by-u-s-global-investors-inc.html.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.